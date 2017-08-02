Winnipeg teen sentenced to 17 years for two-high profile sex attacks on women

WINNIPEG — A teen who took part in two high-profile sex attacks in Winnipeg has been sentenced to 17 years in jail.

Robert McKay, who was 17 at the time of the random attacks on a teen and a woman in 2014, was sentenced as an adult.

McKay and his cousin, Justin Hudson, attacked a 16-year-old girl who was robbed, beaten and sexually assaulted.

She ended up in the Assiniboine River, dragged herself out 100 metres away, only to be beaten unconscious with a hammer.

Hours later, the pair came across a 23-year-old woman and repeatedly beat and sexually assaulted her.

At his sentencing hearing earlier this year, McKay wept and apologized for what he had done.

"I feel really bad, really frickin' bad for what I did," McKay said at the February hearing. "I know what (the victims) went through. I went through it for five years by my own uncle."