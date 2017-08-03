Attendance out of the park at Canada Games

Though its still in the earlier days of the Canada Summer Games, organizers have already been “impressed” – and at times surprised – by the volume and consistency of spectators at each event.

“Attendance has been really strong right across the board,” said the Games’ marketing director, Evan Andrews.

As of Thursday afternoon, Andrews said ticketed venues had seen between 1,000 and 2,000 spectators per sport each day.

“Were we expecting to see a couple thousand spectators through (the Sport for Life Centre) in a day? Not really,” he said. “We’re really pleased with the support that Manitobans and visitors to Manitoba have shown for the athletes and for these games.”

Andrews explained attendance numbers have been consistently higher than expectations for most sports, and none of the 16 sports has really outpaced the others dramatically.

The one exception would have been a baseball game Tuesday evening when Manitoba was scheduled to face off against Ontario at the Elmwood Giants ball field.

“Based on the number of passes we’d sold… and demand for earlier team Manitoba games, we were in a position where we’d be forced to turn fans away,” Andrews said.

To avoid that potential issue, organizers moved that game to Shaw Park, team Alberta and team Quebec played on the Giants’ field, and the Games successfully accommodated the larger hometown crowd.

“I can’t speak to 50 years of Canada Games history but that’s definitely not something we were really thinking about prior to the opening,” Andrews said. “(We) haven’t heard about that happening in recent games, at least.”

Evening festivities at The Forks have also been well attended thus far, as Andrews said the site was near it’s 10,000-person capacity last Saturday, and around 6,000 at its peak on Sunday.

“We’re excited for five more nights (like that),” he said, looking forward to the long weekend. “We’re expecting good crowds for sure.”

Home team medal haul