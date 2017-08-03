Costing out carbon tax: Coalition of Manitoba green groups calls for government action

Manitoba’s government may be in no rush to get in on the carbon-tax game, but some of the province’s most prominent green groups say it’s urgent.



Several policy or environmental organizations, including the Green Action Centre (GAC), Climate Change Connection, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition and others have banded together to educate the public—and any politicians who will listen—about the “need for and benefits of putting a visible price on carbon pollution.”



On the front steps of the legislature, Curt Hull, a spokesperson for the newly-minted Manitoba Carbon Pricing Coalition, outlined the group’s agreed principles.



He said they agree “action needs to be taken” sooner than later, that pricing carbon is just part of a “comprehensive approach to combating climate change,” that increases should be predictable over time, and should be applied uniformly across jurisdictions.



Ultimately, the group supports the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, which Manitoba has yet to sign onto; the province is one of two (along with Saskatchewan) that has yet to agree on a carbon-pricing plan in December.



Provinces have until the end of 2018 to introduce a carbon-pricing scheme, lest Ottawa impose one.



The Manitoba Carbon Pricing Coalition would rather have “an informed and vigorous discussion” involving the right local stakeholders, such as those banded together in the new coalition, to develop a solution, Hull said.



Meanwhile, Progressive Conservatives announced Thursday they’ve hired Bryan Schwartz, a University of Manitoba constitutional law expert, to weigh in on whether Ottawa actually has the authority to force a carbon tax framework onto the province.



In a prepared statement, Justice Min. Heather Stefanson said Schwartz would provide a legal opinion to “help guide our government in its development of a made-in-Manitoba climate and carbon pricing plan.”



The federal government wants carbon prices as high as $50 per tonne by 2022—Schwartz will provide a legal opinion on that and other proposed benchmarks in a report to be made public this fall.



Another statement from Sustainable Development Min. Cathy Cox reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a “made-in-Manitoba climate plan with carbon pricing,” which she said would address the province’s “unique environmental circumstances and economic realities.”



Cox noted “billions of dollars” invested in renewable hydroelectricity already in Manitoba, sufficient for 98 per cent of the province’s power needs.



“We believe the federal government should recognize the significant investments Manitoba has already made in renewable energy resources,” she said.



Cox also said a recent visit from the federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna saw her express interest in seeing Manitoba’s plan, which made her “hopeful” that Ottawa will be open to working with the province on a solution, “together.”