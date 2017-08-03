Homeless healthcare: Winnipeg shelter marks 10 years serving inner-city

A medical clinic at a Winnipeg inner-city shelter is marking 10 years of helping the homeless – and celebrating healthy growth.

The Saul Sair Health Centre, named after the pharmacist who left a $1-million donation to Siloam Mission in his estate, surpassed its 10-year milestone on Thursday.

“We see the twisted ankles, and the sore backs and the sore throats that everybody else sees,” said Dr. Cam Stacey, a general practitioner who has been volunteering with the health clinic for about eight years.

The amount of clients treated in the health centre has grown exponentially since its inception. Starting with a few hundred visits and referrals in August 2007, the clinic had more than 11,371 last year.

In the past five years, the amount of Manitoba healthcare providers who volunteer with the organization jumped from 12 to more than 130.

“In a perfect world, we would love to be able to work ourselves out of a job, so facilities like this aren’t needed, “said Siloam Mission CEO Jim Bell.

“But our plan is to stay in tune with it, grow it as best we can… healthcare is one of the most critical services that Siloam will continue to pay attention to.”

The centre started with three services, and that number has grown to 10—including chiropractic, dental, podiatry, and optometry.

Healthcare is an important piece in helping people experiencing homelessness move toward gainful employment, said Delores Racette, administrative assistant at Saul Sair Health Centre.

She added that optometry is one of the centre’s key services, as clients are able to access glasses for free.

“That’s one of the conditions that falls in the cracks, if you don’t have vision you don’t get jobs,” she said.

The clinic is still seeking equipment donations, like crutches, walkers and canes.