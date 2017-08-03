MPI urges driver safety on 'deadliest day' of holiday weekend

Before cottagers rush off to the lake for the holiday long weekend, Manitoba Public Insurance is warning drivers to be especially careful on the roads Friday – the province's "deadliest day."

According to MPI, two people are killed and more than 100 others injured each long weekend, with 37 per cent of those injuries and deaths taking place on Friday.

“There are typically heavier traffic volumes on the Friday of every long weekend as people head out to their cottage, favourite beach or campground,” said Ward Keith, a vice-president and chief administrative officer with Manitoba Public Insurance, in a press release.

MPI numbers show there were a total of 96 fatal collisions on the province's public roads in 2016, resulting in 107 fatalities. Many of those collisions involved "dangerous and high risk behaviours."

Here are MPI's top five road safety tips:

Don’t text and drive. It will cost you five demerits on the Driver Safety Rating scale. Even worse: More than one in four fatal crashes in Manitoba are related to distracted driving.

Don’t drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol. Driving drunk or high slows reaction time and remains a "major contributor" to fatal collisions in Manitoba. It could also land you in jail.

Don’t speed. Speedy drivers are responsible for the deaths of 19 people each year and injure more than 700 others.

Buckle up. Those who don't wear their seatbelts are 26 times more likely to be killed and two times more likely to be seriously injured in a collision than those who buckle up.