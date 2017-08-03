'My happiness and my health': Winnipeg man issues plea for custom tricycle to be returned

A Winnipeg man with mobility issues is issuing a plea for help tracking down his stolen custom tricycle.

Sukhjit Johal, who's living with polio, had the tricycle specially built for him six years ago. He regularly used it for exercise and taking walks with his family.

On the night of July 20, the tricycle was stolen from his home’s attached garage in Amber Trails.

The next morning, Johal discovered the tricycle had been stolen, along with his son’s bicycle.

"This is my happiness and my health, and you stole it," Johal said. “It was very painful — I was so sad. I was just thinking, “What am I going to do without that bike?’”

The tricycle cost about $3,000, and was ordered from out of the province, but it’s of no use to anyone other than Johal. It’s designed for his bodyweight, height, arm length, and disability.

“If you took this bike, I don’t know why,” he said.

“I would encourage anybody out there, if you spot my bike to just contact police immediately so I can get it back.”

The tricycle is black and had an orange flag attached at the time of the theft.

“I think a lot of these crimes are, unfortunately, just a crime of opportunity. I would guess that the thieves had no idea what they [stole], and now realize that they have something that nobody else can use,” said public information officer Constable Rob Carver.

He said detectives are actively looking for the person or people who stole the tricycle.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may have knowledge as to the whereabouts of this tricycle to contact them at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).