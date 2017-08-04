Five things to do in Winnipeg the August long weekend

Going solo

Planet Joe: The First Solo Exhibit by Josiah Galleries takes place at Fools + Horses (379 Broadway) Friday, Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. It features 16 original art works by Winnipeg artist Josiah David Koppanyi. Given the nick-name “Planet Joe” when he worked at a local diner, Koppanyi describes the exhibit as an introduction to the world that plays inside his head. The evening includes performances by Marisolle Negash and F.C. Coconut.

Laugh it up

The 15th annual Winnipeg Comedy Showcase will give you reason to smile. Hosted by local funnyman Jared Story, six of the city’s best comedians will hit the stage to deliver their top-notch material Friday, Aug. 4 at the Park Theatre. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Happy hour is at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Remembering the King of Pop

Michael Jackson impersonator Dantanio will moon-walk across the stage at the Burton Cummings Theatre Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. Get the full MJ experience with a live band, back-up dancers and a state-of-the-art production presented by Showtime Australia. Tickets start at $49 and are available at Ticketmaster.

Travel the world without leaving Winnipeg

Some 20,000 volunteers and 3,000 performers are ready to welcome, feed and entertain thousands of visitors as the 48th year of Folklorama begins Sunday, Aug. 6. Organizers are trying out a new e-ticket process for 10 of the 41 pavilions. Check out the event website for event info.

Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm…Manitoba