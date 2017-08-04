GoFundMe campaign to replace stolen trike hits goal within hours
Sukhjit Johal, who is living with polio, had his custom tricycle stolen from the attached garage of his Amber Trails home in July.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A GoFundMe campaign started to help a Winnipeg man replace his stolen custom tricycle exceeded its goal within hours.
Sukhjit Johal, who is living with polio, had his custom tricycle stolen from the attached garage of his Amber Trails home in July. On Thursday, Johal and Winnipeg Police issued a plea to the public to have it returned.
"This is my happiness and my health, and you stole it," Johal said. “It was very painful — I was so sad. I was just thinking, 'What am I going to do without that bike?’"
Since then, a GoFundMe page was established. Within two hours the $3,500 goal was reached, and within three hours the number exceeded $3,630.
“If we all give just a little, we can raise the $3,500 it costs to have another bike specially made for Sukhjit. He’s asking for his freedom back, let’s help give it to him,” the GoFundMe page said.
The campaign is available here.
“We love seeing the great people of Winnipeg come together to help Sukhjit. We will continue to do everything we can to return his bike,” the Winnipeg Police Service said on Twitter.
Most Popular
-
So long, Erik the Red: Museum announces death of popular Halifax waterfront cat
-
From Buskers to Natal Day: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Retired Canadian Armed Forces member from Halifax facing sexual assault charges
-
Many Atlantic Canadians lose cellphone, internet service in widespread outage
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers unleash rallying cry ahead of Redblacks game
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers expectations greater than .500 football