GoFundMe campaign to replace stolen trike hits goal within hours

A GoFundMe campaign started to help a Winnipeg man replace his stolen custom tricycle exceeded its goal within hours.

Sukhjit Johal, who is living with polio, had his custom tricycle stolen from the attached garage of his Amber Trails home in July. On Thursday, Johal and Winnipeg Police issued a plea to the public to have it returned.

"This is my happiness and my health, and you stole it," Johal said. “It was very painful — I was so sad. I was just thinking, 'What am I going to do without that bike?’"

Since then, a GoFundMe page was established. Within two hours the $3,500 goal was reached, and within three hours the number exceeded $3,630.

“If we all give just a little, we can raise the $3,500 it costs to have another bike specially made for Sukhjit. He’s asking for his freedom back, let’s help give it to him,” the GoFundMe page said.

The campaign is available here.