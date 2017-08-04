Winnipeg police arrest man following incident that shut down Main St.
A Winnipeg police general patrol unit encountered a man armed with a gun on Main St.
Winnipeg police have taken a man into custody on weapon-related offences following an incident on Main St.
On Thursday at approximately 10:30 p.m., a Winnipeg police general patrol unit encountered a man armed with a gun on the street in the 1300 block of Main St.
Police say the man then fled into an apartment building.
As a result, Main St. was closed to traffic between Anderson Ave. and Bannerman Ave.
At approximately 7:00 a.m., a man was taken into custody on weapons related offences. There were no injuries.
Police say the Major Crimes Unit is still investigating.
