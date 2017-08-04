News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg Police release photos of suspected vehicle in fatal hit and run

Police are still searching for this trailer.

Winnipeg Police are looking for the public’s help following a fatal incident in St. Boniface.

On Wednesday at about 11:45 a.m., emergency services personnel responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 200 block of Marion St.

A woman in her sixties was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle, a Dodge 1500 Crew Cab towing an enclosed trailer, left the scene of the incident.

Police are still looking for the trailer, and have described it as a black wedge enclosed unit manufactured by Stealth Trailers, with ‘Stealth’ written on the upper left side, and ‘Titan’ written on both sides of the trailer near the bottom, with pattern stainless steel as trim.

The trailer will have damage to the left front fender, police say.

Members of the Central Traffic Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

