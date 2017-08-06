Longtime Sears customer buys pizzas for Winnipeg staff who will soon lose jobs
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — A longtime customer of a Sears store in Winnipeg has bought pizzas for the employees who will soon lose their jobs.
Sears Garden City in Winnipeg is one of dozens of locations the company is closing across the country.
Store manager Lucia Nunes says her phone rang last week, and that when a customer calls, it's often to complain.
But Angela Nespiak phoned to say she was sad the store is closing and that she wanted to do something to thank Nunes and her staff for their years of service.
A couple of days later, Nunes says 14 large pizzas and nine bottles of pop arrived at the store.
Nunes says it's something her staff will never forget.
(CJOB)
Most Popular
-
-
'It's not Blackfoot:' Artist speaks out about Calgary art installation on Bowfort Road interchange
-
Family pleads for information into whereabouts of missing Alberta woman
-
Grocery store security guard stabbed while escorting out teenager for stealing: Halifax police
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers unleash rallying cry ahead of Redblacks game
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers expectations greater than .500 football