Canada Games competition heating up in week two

The electric atmosphere that has been a hallmark of the Canada Summer Games shows no signs of slowing down as the competition enters its second week in Winnipeg.

Kicking off the final half of the Games, the Sport for Life Centre played host to a number of volleyball matchups on Monday – including Manitoba’s men’s team taking on Team Northwest Territories in what turned out to be a very one-sided result in favour of Team ‘Toba.

The hometown favourites won the game in three sets (25 – 10, 25 – 11, 25 – 4), thrilling the hundreds of supporters who lined the court to wave signs and flags. It was standing room only for the most part, with fans packed in up to four rows deep after all the seats had been filled.

A number of sports are just getting underway now, with canoe-kayak, men’s soccer, women’s softball, swimming, tennis and indoor volleyball all having had their first events Monday. Tuesday brings the start of road cycling races, along with golf, and the Games’ wrestling matches begin on Wednesday.

Team ‘Toba is expected to fare well in week two of the Games, with the canoe-kayak races being particularly notable, as the hometown Mitchell sisters will be competing at the Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Centre – one of the Games’ venues that is free to attend without purchasing tickets.

As of press time, Manitoba sits at sixth in the standings with two gold medals, nine silver medals and nine bronze medals. Ontario leads the way with 36, 28 and 32 respectively, followed by British Columbia and Quebec.

Manitoba’s first gold medal came courtesy of local track star Victoria Tachinski, who took top spot on the podium in the women’s 400m event last Thursda. Paul Dempster, who attended the men’s volleyball match Monday, said her victory was one of his favourite moments from the Canada Games to date.

“So far, I think Victoria Tachinski bringing home the gold – and our accomplishments in track and field [have been a highlight],” he said. Dempster, along with many others, is looking forward to following the men’s and women’s volleyball teams this week as they continue through the round robin matches, hopefully en route to a trip to the finals.