From punk to blues: Reverend Rambler to fire up BBQ festival

Local blues artist Matt Colpitts remembers the movie that changed the direction of his life as a musician.

“Seven or eight years ago I discovered the country blues,” said Colpitts, who plays as Reverend Rambler. “Prior to that, I was more involved in punk rock and heavy metal and that sort of thing. Then I watched this film called The Soul of a Man,” he said.

Directed by Wim Wenders, it was part of Martin Scorsese’s 2003 PBS documentary series of several films made about the blues.

“In the film, it went over guys like Skip James, Blind Willie Johnson and this guy J.B. Lenoir. From that point, I had this revelation of what blues music was, and really started to analyze what I was doing myself,” he said.

As Reverend Rambler, Colpitts will perform solo Friday night at the Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival. He will be on the outdoor stage as part of the free street festival spanning a couple blocks of Smith Street in front of the Burton Cummings Theatre Aug. 11 and 12. The music this year will be paired with an amateur barbecue competition.

“There was something about those blues musicians in the film that seemed infinitely more punk rock than anyone I’d ever heard or seen; there was this genuine aspect to it. It seemed real and genuine and I really fell for that,” continued Colpitts. “Musically it really drew me towards the country blues style.”

“I came from a place where I grew up listening to punk rock and heavier music, and that definitely influences what I do in a live performance,” he said. “But if you ask me if I’m a blues musician, I don’t know. You tell me; I don’t know! I approach it from a place where I’m certainly familiar with a lot of these artists, and it is just a deep appreciation for them.”

Local blues, roots and rock artists always have a place at the annual Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival. Big Dave McLean, The Perpetrators, Romi Mayes, Scott Nolan, Billy Joe Green, Justin Aron and Dirty Pool, the Windups and the Mariachi Ghost will all play this year.

While access to the outdoor street festival will be free, tickets to see Friday night headliners the Fabulous Thunderbirds inside the Burt range from $25.50 to $49.50.

The Blind Boys of Alabama will headline Saturday, and tickets range from $25.50 to $59.50.