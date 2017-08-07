Sights and sounds: 5 activities to check out at Folklorama

Week one of Folklorama kicked off on Sunday, and will be running until August 12 — with 20 pavilions to check out during the week.

Bust a move

The week is filled with an amazing amount of cultural celebration—and that includes dance. The Celtic Ireland Pavilion is hosting dancers from Brady Academy and Riverdance performer Fred Nguyen. At the Spain Pavilion, the Sol de España dance group will perform Spanish Flamenco.

Sweet things

Craving a sugar rush? The United Kingdom Pavilion will have a sweet shop with treats from the U.K., which you can wash down in the traditional English tea room. If that hasn’t satisfied your craving, there will be a selection of homemade desserts at the Serbian Pavilion.

Action packed

Action seekers can go see a martial arts performance by the Tae Kwon Do demonstration team at the Korean Pavilion, or do the limbo at the Caribbean Pavilion. And for the extra ambitious, Folklorama is offering a VIP Cycle Tour, which includes two shows and non-alcoholic drinks, a meal and desert. The tour can be booked online.

Eat your heart out

All the pavilions will have delicious food on offer, a couple highlights include injera served with spicy sauce or vegetables at the Ethiopian Pavilion, butter chicken, chickpea curry, naan and samosas at the India Pavilion, and organic wild rice stew and fry bread with raspberry dip at the First Nations Pavilion.