Winnipeg runner asks: Would you support a full marathon in the fall?

Rumblings among Winnipeg runners grew louder recently, as one fleet of foot blogger put the idea of a fall marathon up for debate online.



Michael Bennett, a runner who writes about his passion and the local running scene, polled his followers to find out if they would “support a fall marathon in Winnipeg.”



Resounding support followed, as 92 per cent of respondents replied yes to his hypothetical query.



Hypothetical because, as Bennett admits, there is no solid planning underway; But he’s been around the running community long enough to hear the same topics time and time again, and said desire for a local 26.2 mile race in autumn is one of the more common conversations.



“People have been talking about a marathon in the fall for years, it’s just a matter of getting it going,” he said.



Bennett explained the Manitoba Marathon in June is one of his favourite events, and an important community institution, but he thinks Winnipeg is “ripe for a second full marathon,” specifically one later in the year.



He said many runners commented that they travel elsewhere for their fall races, but said they’d stay local “if only Winnipeg had a fall marathon.”



His “dream,” as he called it while waxing poetic on his blog, is for a September or Fall race that would take runners on a scenic, post-card-view tour of Winnipeg “north of Portage Avenue.”



He wants Portage and Main, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Exchange District, Esplanade Riel, Thunder Bird House and the French Quarter all on display.



“We’ve got a gorgeous city, it’s absolutely gorgeous, and we have so much to offer, there’s no reason we can’t think big,” Bennett said. “We could make this a destination race.”



Manitoba Marathon Race Director Rachel Munday said she noticed the conversation online and thinks it’s “an interesting concept,” adding that the destination-race aspect would be key.



“With the full marathon you’re competing with others (at that time)… Grand Forks, Regina, Chicago,” she said, adding there have even been “suggestions Manitoba Marathon should move to the fall.”