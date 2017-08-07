Winnipeggers raise the torch for human rights

Manitobans for Human Rights Inc. (MHRI) hosted the event, which saw fifty local organizations sponsoring torchbearers to run part of the eight-kilometre route.

MHRI president Valerie Thompson said she was pleased to see so many like-minded people coming together in support of human rights, with roughly 100 individuals participating in the relay.

“We’re a little less than three years old – we’re a new organization – but we’ve been inspired by other groups in other countries that have taken on big, big issues, and we felt the biggest and most important issue for our city, our province, our towns, our villages, our municipalities, was human rights,” Thompson said.

The event began with remarks from local MLA Steven Fletcher, Chief Jim Bear of

Brokenhead First Nation and new immigrant Razak Iyal, among others. Buffalo Red Thunder drum group was in attendance, providing music to commence and close the ceremonies.

Chief Jim Bear discussed the issue in a local context, as he harkened back to the days in which the Peguis Treaty was signed.

“That treaty was meant for all people to live in peace and harmony with each other, to coexist as a people,” said Chief Bear. “I’ve had the good fortune to travel throughout the world, and in spite of the dark history of my people in this country, Canada is still the number one place in the world to live.”

Former CEO of Winnipeg Harvest, David Northcott, was the keynote speaker following the relay, and stressed the universality of the event’s mission.