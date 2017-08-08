Manitoba judge finds former Mountie guilty of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
WINNIPEG — A former RCMP officer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.
A judge convicted Robert Dowd Tuesday morning.
The judge said she didn't believe Dowd's testimony, but believed the nine-year-old girl who said Dowd inappropriately touched her while the two were alone at a campfire gathering in September 2014.
Court was told the girl was with her father, brother and six other people including Dowd, who was not on-duty at the time, at a campfire hosted by the accused.
The girl's father said it’s been a difficult three years but the conviction made it all worth it.
Dowd is expected to be sentenced at a later date. (CTV Winnipeg)
