Much food, much music: Manyfest announces lineup

Annually, Manyfest attracts around 70,000 visitors, which is why festival producer Sara Lipinski said the seventh annual iteration would have something for everyone. There will be “over 50 vendors” between the farmers and artisan market, Jeep test drives, a kids activity zone, and a night-time movie in Memorial Park.

With just one month until Manyfest—downtown Winnipeg’s biggest street festival—organizers had much to announce at Tuesday’s countdown launch. The three-day festival will shut down a stretch of Memorial Boulevard and Broadway for frivolity from September 8-10.

