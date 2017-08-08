Police allege man pointed shotgun at Winnipeg family, including two-year-old
Winnipeg police say a family had to flee when a suspect pointed a loaded, sawed-off shotgun at them near the Manitoba legislature.
Police say a man, a woman and their two-year-old child immediately took off and hid after the confrontation, which happened Saturday evening.
While hiding, they called police.
The suspect went to a parking lot where police say he pointed the gun at a man in a vehicle and demanded he turn over his property.
Police say the suspect fled on foot and officers arrested him a short distance away.
Shawn Paree Logan of Winnipeg faces numerous charges including armed robbery using a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
