Police arrest Winnipeg teen in fatal stabbing

The 17-year-old victim was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

A 17-year-old Winnipeg boy is facing manslaughter charges following the stabbing death of another teen in the Leila neighbourhood.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1200 block of Court Avenue at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. There they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds. He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The 17-year-old accused was arrested and detained in custody.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

