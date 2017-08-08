Police arrest Winnipeg teen in fatal stabbing
The 17-year-old victim was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 17-year-old Winnipeg boy is facing manslaughter charges following the stabbing death of another teen in the Leila neighbourhood.
Police say they were called to a home in the 1200 block of Court Avenue at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. There they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds. He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later died.
The 17-year-old accused was arrested and detained in custody.
The Homicide Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers unleash rallying cry ahead of Redblacks game
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers expectations greater than .500 football