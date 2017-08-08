Winnipeg man charged for allegedly pointing shotgun at family

A 56-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after allegedly pointing a sawed-off shotgun at a family last weekend.

Police say the suspect, Shawn Paree Logan, is accused of approaching two parents and their two-year-old child in the 100 block of Carlton Street with the loaded firearm on Aug. 5 at around 8 p.m. He pointed the gun at the family, who then fled and contacted police.

The suspect then approached a man parked in a vehicle in a lot along the 400 block of Assiniboine Avenue. Police say the suspect pointed the firearm at the driver and demanded his "property."

The suspect fled the area, but was later tracked down by members of the Division 11 General Patrol unit. They seized the firearm and detained Logan into custody.