Winnipeg police investigating two cases of officers' guns discharging

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two separate incidents where officers’ weapons were discharged.

An on-duty officer who was not on an active call was wounded when his own gun went off inside its holster in a grocery store parking lot on Monday.

The officer is in stable condition.

Const. Jay Murray says there will be an investigation to determine why the weapon discharged, adding it could take some time.

CTV News reports that an officer's weapon went off outside of the holster during a call last week about a man with a gun.

Police couldn't say if it happened inside or outside of the police vehicle, adding no one was hurt in that incident.