Winnipeg police seek dash cam videos of fatal hit-and-run

Winnipeg police are still asking the public's help investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in St. Boniface last week.

Police say they've since tracked down the suspect Dodge 1500 Crew Cab and Titan trailer that allegedly struck a 60-something woman in the 200 block of Marion Street. Now investigators are seeking any dash cam footage of the truck and trailer.

Investigators say the driver may have been travelling in the Sargent Park/Minto area at around 11 a.m. Aug. 3, followed by a section of Harkness Avenue and Main Street – about 45 minutes before heading to the scene of the collision.