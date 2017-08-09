News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg brunch spot Clementine makes national restaurant list

Exchange District brunch spot, Clementine Café — the brainchild of the team behind tapas restaurant Segovia — is one of Air Canada’s top 30 nominees for Canada's Best New Restaurants.

Coconut chia seed pudding, yogurt, rose and date syrup, raspberries and granola at Clementine Cafe.

Exchange District brunch spot Clementine Café — the brainchild of the team behind tapas restaurant Segovia — is one of Air Canada’s EnRoute magazine's top 30 nominees for Canada's Best New Restaurants.

The airline sent one (incredibly lucky) writer on an anonymous month-long dining marathon from coast to coast to determine the most notable new openings – all of which could be contenders for Canada’s top 10 list. 

Clementine Café is featured alongside restaurants like Vancouver’s “progressive Latin” Cacao, a Toronto Chinatown snack bar, Jackpot Chicken Rice, and an Edmonton restaurant also named Clementine.

The annual top 10 list will be be unveiled at a gala event in Toronto and on CanadasBestNewRestaurants.com, on October 19, 2017.

