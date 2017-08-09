Winnipeg brunch spot Clementine makes national restaurant list

A Winnipeg restaurant is among the country’s finest in a new list of Canada’s best restaurants.

Exchange District brunch spot Clementine Café — the brainchild of the team behind tapas restaurant Segovia — is one of Air Canada’s EnRoute magazine's top 30 nominees for Canada's Best New Restaurants.

The airline sent one (incredibly lucky) writer on an anonymous month-long dining marathon from coast to coast to determine the most notable new openings – all of which could be contenders for Canada’s top 10 list.

Clementine Café is featured alongside restaurants like Vancouver’s “progressive Latin” Cacao, a Toronto Chinatown snack bar, Jackpot Chicken Rice, and an Edmonton restaurant also named Clementine.