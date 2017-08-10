Hot reads: Here are Winnipeg's most requested library books this summer
Are any of these books in your beach bag?
Whether it's at the lake, a local cafe, or in a park, Winnipeggers love to read, and requested these books from Winnipeg libraries more than any other, according to the city's library services department.
Fiction
Camino Island, by John Grisham
Into the Water, by Paula Hawkins
The Late Show, by Michael Connelly
The Break, by Katherena Vermette
The Lying Game, by Ruth Ware
The Alice Network, by Kate Quinn
Come Sundown, by Nora Roberts
The Woman in Cabin 10, by Ruth Ware
The Store, by James Patterson & James DiLallo
The Child, by Fiona Barton
Non-Fiction and Biography
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson
Finding Gobi: A little dog with a very big heart, by Dion Leonard
Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, by Al Franken
Option B: Facing adversity, building resilience, and finding joy, by Sheryl Sandberg & Adam Grant
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A counterintuitive approach to living a good life, by Mark Manson
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African childhood, by Trevor Noah
No Is Not Enough: Resisting the new shock politics and winning the world we need, by Naomi Klein
The Stranger in the Woods: The extraordinary story of the last true hermit, by Michael Finkel
Hunger: A memoir of my body, by Roxane Gay
I Can't Make This Up: Life lessons, by Kevin Hart
Teen
The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas
Everything, Everything, by Nicola Yoon
Lord of Shadows, by Cassandra Clare
Generation One, by Pittacus Lore
Kids
The Dark Prophecy, by Rick Riordan
Darkness of Dragons, by Tui Sutherland
365 Things to Do With Lego, by Simon Hugo
Always popular titles – Harry Potter, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Pokemon
