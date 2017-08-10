Hot reads: Here are Winnipeg's most requested library books this summer

Whether it's at the lake, a local cafe, or in a park, Winnipeggers love to read, and requested these books from Winnipeg libraries more than any other, according to the city's library services department.

Fiction

Camino Island, by John Grisham

Into the Water, by Paula Hawkins

The Late Show, by Michael Connelly

The Break, by Katherena Vermette

The Lying Game, by Ruth Ware

The Alice Network, by Kate Quinn

Come Sundown, by Nora Roberts

The Woman in Cabin 10, by Ruth Ware

The Store, by James Patterson & James DiLallo

The Child, by Fiona Barton

Non-Fiction and Biography

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson

Finding Gobi: A little dog with a very big heart, by Dion Leonard

Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, by Al Franken

Option B: Facing adversity, building resilience, and finding joy, by Sheryl Sandberg & Adam Grant

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A counterintuitive approach to living a good life, by Mark Manson

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African childhood, by Trevor Noah

No Is Not Enough: Resisting the new shock politics and winning the world we need, by Naomi Klein

The Stranger in the Woods: The extraordinary story of the last true hermit, by Michael Finkel

Hunger: A memoir of my body, by Roxane Gay

I Can't Make This Up: Life lessons, by Kevin Hart

Teen

The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas

Everything, Everything, by Nicola Yoon

Lord of Shadows, by Cassandra Clare

Generation One, by Pittacus Lore

Kids

The Dark Prophecy, by Rick Riordan

Darkness of Dragons, by Tui Sutherland

365 Things to Do With Lego, by Simon Hugo