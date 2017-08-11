Police arrest man who hit bus shelter with stolen vehicle last year

Winnipeg police say they have arrested the man who hit a bus shelter in the city’s Fort Garry area last fall.

On October 25, 2016, a 63-year-old man was seriously injured after a stolen vehicle struck the shelter he was waiting inside near Pembina Hwy. and Southpark Drive, police say.

Young has been charged with causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm, two charges of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to comply with a probation order, and additional charges under the Highway Traffic Act.