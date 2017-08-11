Police arrest man who hit bus shelter with stolen vehicle last year
On October 25, 2016, a 63-year-old man was seriously injured after a stolen vehicle struck the shelter he was waiting inside near Pembina Hwy. and Southpark Drive, police say.
Winnipeg police say they have arrested the man who hit a bus shelter in the city’s Fort Garry area last fall.
On Thursday, the Winnipeg Police Stolen Auto Unit arrested 21-year-old Billy Boy Young.
Young has been charged with causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm, two charges of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to comply with a probation order, and additional charges under the Highway Traffic Act.
