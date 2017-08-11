Winnipeg police report three strong-arm robberies within two days

Winnipeg police are investigating after a string of robberies this week.

Police say they received three reports of strong-arm robberies between Tuesday and Thursday. In all three incidents both the victims and the suspects were female.

On Tuesday at about 7 a.m., a woman in her 50s was walking on Edmonton St. when two other women tried to steal her purse — but a passerby scared off the suspects, who did not get the bag.

On Thursday, at about 6:20 a.m., a woman in her 40s arrived at work on Notre Dame Ave. Three women began banging on the windows of her car. When the woman got out of the car she was assaulted and robbed.

Police say she was treated in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, her vehicle was also damaged.

Also on Thursday, at about 3:10 a.m., a woman in her 40s was walking on Pembina Hwy when she was confronted by four women, who stole her belongings and assaulted her. Police say she is recovering from minor injuries.

Currently, investigators say they do not believe the incidents are related and suspect descriptions are not available.