Canada Games wraps up with record number of medals for Team Manitoba
Winnipeg has 'so much to be proud of' for hosting this year's Canada Summer Games, says the president and CEO.
Records were set, memories were made and even Mother Nature was a good sport delivering weather worthy of a gold medal.
Following two weeks of competitions and celebrations, the 2017 Canada Summer Games wrapped up in Winnipeg Sunday with closing ceremonies at Investors Group Field.
Team Manitoba’s flag bearer, Maddy Mitchell, dominated the water in the canoe-kayak events with five medals, including a gold.
Moments before Mitchell entered the stadium, games President and CEO, Jeff Hnatiuk, told Metro News he is “beyond thrilled” with how everything went.
“I’ve been getting emails from people who had never been to Winnipeg or Manitoba and they can’t wait to come back,” he said. “Our community really stepped up and has so much to be proud of in terms of the support we received from our volunteers, residents, corporations and government.”
Team Manitoba capped off the games with a gold medal performance Saturday night as the girls volleyball team claimed victory over Team Alberta.
The win marked the 10th gold medal in addition to the 15 silver and 17 bronze medals captured by Manitoba athletes, who had their best performance ever in Canada Games history.
The Canada Games Council awarded Manitoba the Centennial Cup for showing the greatest improvement throughout the games. The province has won the cup six times since 1971, the most of any province or territory.
Organizers estimate that some 150,000 spectators took in the sporting events and roughly 15,000 people per day visited the festival at The Forks where activities and entertainment showcased performers from across the country.
Each day celebrated a different province. Manitoba day included performances by the Crash Test Dummies with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and every night ended with a stunning fireworks display.
“We heard from a lot of people that they loved how there was something for everyone at these Games,” gushed Hnatiuk. “Some people would be at a sporting event and find out there was fun to be had by going to The Forks, while others got caught up in the festivities and decided to check out some of the competitions.”
Some 2017 Canada Summer Games highlights:
4,000 athletes and coaches were involved 6,000 people contributed over 400,000 hours of volunteer time 150,000 spectators took in the sporting events and 130,000 people attended the festival at The Forks The gold medal baseball game between Manitoba and Saskatchewan set a new U17 national championship record with 6,800 fans in attendance at Shaw Park There were 544,522 total webcast views over two weeks across 90 countries
