Poll for paws: Creator of pup photo project wants Winnipeg to weigh in on donation

James Turner has roamed the streets of Winnipeg with his camera almost every day this summer, wearing down two pairs of pants, a pair of hiking boots, and at one point accidentally rolling in dog poop, but his hard work is about to pay off for Manitoba’s four-legged population.

Turner, the creator of Winnipeg Tails, has raised a total of $1,200 since May, taking pictures of pets across the city (and including a short quote from their respective owners) to raise funds for dog welfare—originally setting a goal of $1,000.

He personally donated $1 for each post on the Winnipeg Tails Instagram, collected donations for his street photography, and met up with people for a minimum $10 to do a portrait session with their pooch.

“And the response to that was incredible, absolutely incredible,” Turner said.

With the financial goal surpassed, on Monday morning Turner will set up a poll on the Winnipeg Tails Facebook page, and he wants people to weigh in.

“It could be spay and neuter clinics in Manitoba’s north, or it could be something like food for dogs that live with squeegee kids,” Turner said.

And once the cause has been decided, then he will find a suitable place for it to go.

A journalism instructor at Red River College – who has previously worked for several news organizations in the city, including Metro – Turner will soon be heading back to work full-time. He plans to continue the photo project, beyond charitable reasons.

“This was a way to meet tons and tons of beautiful dogs. I just love them all.”