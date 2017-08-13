Two Manitobans stabbed, one injured in group fight

Three Manitobans are recovering from injuries following a group fight in Selkirk, Man. on Saturday night.

RCMP said they responded to a report of a "large group of people arguing" on Jemima Street at around 10 p.m.

A 19-year-old Selkirk man and a 27-year-old St. Laurent man were treated for stab wounds. A 16-year-old girl also sustained injuries, but all three victims are now reportedly in stable condition.