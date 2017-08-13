News / Winnipeg

Two Manitobans stabbed, one injured in group fight

RCMP are still investigating.

RCMP responded to a group fight in Selkirk, Man., on Saturday night.

Three Manitobans are recovering from injuries following a group fight in Selkirk, Man. on Saturday night.

RCMP said they responded to a report of a "large group of people arguing" on Jemima Street at around 10 p.m.

A 19-year-old Selkirk man and a 27-year-old St. Laurent man were treated for stab wounds. A 16-year-old girl also sustained injuries, but all three victims are now reportedly in stable condition.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Manitoba Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Text your tip to TIPMAN at CRIMES(274637).

