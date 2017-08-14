'A home for the night': Canada Games donates leftover bunkbeds to Winnipeg detox centre

Arlene Last-Kolb is always looking for opportunities to help addicts and their families – and now she has the Canada Games organizers on board.

Last-Kolb’s son, Jessie, died of a fentanyl overdose in 2014. Since then, she has been working with local addictions organizations.

After talking with staff at the Main Street Project, Last-Kolb recognized the need for bunkbeds in the organization’s detox facility. A Metro story about the Canada Games Athletes’ Village—and its roughly 1,000 bunkbeds—sent her into action.

“I got in touch with the Games, and I followed it up with a letter. And in the letter I wrote that the reason I was asking for bunkbeds was the loss of my son, Jessie,” Last-Kolb said.

Jessie, an athlete who did body building and power lifting, injured himself after dropping a weight on his chest when a spotter wasn’t watching.

He was perscribed Percocet, a painkiller that contains a blend of acetaminophen and oxycodone.

“And from that, things sort of deteriorated and went downhill,” said his mother.

Last-Kolb says one of the best ways to honour her son is to try to help other people.

Because of her efforts, 20 bunkbeds will be going to the detox facility at the Main Street Project. Another 20 beds are going to Flavie-Laurent Centre in the Tissot neighbourhood.

“And a bed is not a house, but it’s a home for the night," Last-Kolb said.

“This donation is really helpful for us in so many ways. It’s filling a huge need our organization has for comfortable, safe sleeping places for people on their addictions-recovery journey. We’re so thankful,” said Cindy Titus, communications and fund development coordinator at the Main Street Project.