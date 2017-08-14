Get inked: First Winnipeg Tattoo Convention to welcome 250 worldwide artists

Winnipegger Eric Wesselius got the first splash of permanent ink on his skin – a flaming nine-point star – at a Brandon tattoo shop in 1991.

The library technician will have his sixth tattoo done this weekend by an artist from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia – one of over 250 world renowned artists attending the very first Winnipeg Tattoo Convention.

The three-day event begins Friday, Aug. 18 at Red River Exhibition Park.

Wesselius said he saw this as “an opportunity to get inked by an artist from elsewhere.”

The convention features local talent and some of the best tattoo artists from Canada as well as from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Germany, and is the brainchild of Rich Handford.

“I started travelling and attending tattoo festivals all over the world and had such an awesome experience, I figured we should do it here,” said the Winnipeg artist, who began making and collecting tattoos in 1989.

Handford said it didn’t take long to pull together a list of his peers to globetrot to Winnipeg for the event that will feature live tattooing, performances, live art collaborations and temporary tattoos for the kids.

“Whether you have them or you don’t, this is an opportunity to celebrate tattoo art and culture,” he said.

Many people like Wesselius have signed up ahead of time to book a specific artist, which Hanford said can still be done by going to the event's website.

At the Marked for Life booth, artists have volunteered to do tattoos in exchange for a minimum of $100 that will be donated to the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (MDAM). Entry fees for daily tattoo judging contests and proceeds from 50/50 sales will also go towards MDAM.

“I think it’s safe to say we all know of someone who has been impacted by mental health issues and this organization is doing a lot of good things for Manitobans,” Handford said.

“When I asked if they were onboard with doing this, the artists didn’t hesitate to want to help out.”