Man arrested, suspect at large in pair of Winnipeg weekend shootings

Winnipeg police were busy tending to a pair of separate shootings in the North End area last weekend.

On Saturday at around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a man lying in a back lane near Boyd Avenue and Parr Street, yelling that he had been shot. The 32-year-old was sent to hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries were serious but not life threatening.

The next day, patrol members arrested and detained a 32-year-old man. He faces charges of aggravated assault and several firearm-related offences.

At around 2:40 a.m. that same day, police responded to a report of an injured man in the area of Salter Street and Redwood Avenue. Officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper back and head. He was sent to hospital in unstable condition but he was treated and released.