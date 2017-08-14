Man arrested, suspect at large in pair of Winnipeg weekend shootings
Police say one victim was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries while the other was sent to hospital in unstable condition but later released.
Winnipeg police were busy tending to a pair of separate shootings in the North End area last weekend.
On Saturday at around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a man lying in a back lane near Boyd Avenue and Parr Street, yelling that he had been shot. The 32-year-old was sent to hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries were serious but not life threatening.
The next day, patrol members arrested and detained a 32-year-old man. He faces charges of aggravated assault and several firearm-related offences.
At around 2:40 a.m. that same day, police responded to a report of an injured man in the area of Salter Street and Redwood Avenue. Officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper back and head. He was sent to hospital in unstable condition but he was treated and released.
Police are still investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
