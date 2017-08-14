Man found dead in south Winnipeg, police investigating as homicide
The 29-year-old victim was found unresponsive and not breathing.
Winnipeg police are investigating a murder, after finding a man dead in Fort Richmond.
Police say they were "alerted to the sounds of a possible assault" in the 100 block of Killarney Avenue on Sunday at around 10 p.m. Officers found a 29-year-old unresponsive and not breathing. Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived on scene and declared the man dead.
Members of the homicide unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
