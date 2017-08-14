Siloam Mission gets $3 million boost for expansion project

Ron Bohdan grins when he mentions he will be celebrating his 57th birthday this month.

But he says it was tough to smile eight years ago when he found himself homeless and facing the doors leading into Siloam Mission.

“There were days I would wait two to three hours in 40 below temperatures, only to be told there was no room for me,” recalls Bohdan, who now volunteers at the shelter.

Bohdan calls a $3-million federal and provincial investment announced Monday for Siloam Mission’s Make Room campaign a “game-changer.”

The $17-million campaign, which launched last year, is aimed at adding more than 54,300 square feet of space to the Princess Street facility.

It will accommodate 50 new overnight beds, including up to 33 dedicated beds for women, as well as provide space for health services, administrative and volunteer resource areas.

“With the government’s investment, we will have surpassed our 70-per-cent fundraising benchmark and will be able to put a shovel in the ground to start construction of the new link building this fall,” said Jim Bell, Siloam Mission’s CEO.

The building will join the nearly completed new dining room at 303 Stanley Ave.

“We hope to be serving our Thanksgiving meal from there this fall,” Bell said.

The government funding for the capital project, $2 million from the province and $1 million though the federal-provincial Investment in Affordable Housing agreement, brings the total amount raised to $12.6 million.

Bohdan said he was honoured to speak at the funding announcement as someone who relied on Siloam Mission's services to help him turn his life around.