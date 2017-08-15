Hundreds of nursing positions 'deleted' in Winnipeg hospital reorganization

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of nurses are being told that their positions are being "deleted" due to major changes at Winnipeg hospitals.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has outlined its plans to handle staff when it changes two emergency departments to urgent care centres and completely closes a third.

Manitoba Nurses Union president Sandi Mowat says 512 notices are to be sent to nurses at Grace, Victoria and Misericordia hospitals by the end of the month.

Mowat says it doesn't mean they are being laid off and the health authority has said all affected nurses will still have a job.

Mowat says nurses can reapply for jobs if they don't want to stay at the hospital they are at, except for 12 at the Misericordia, which is shutting down completely.

She says nurses are concerned that the changes will cause disruption to patients and also are worried over the uncertainty about the new positions.

"We're kept being told that there will be a job for every nurse," Mowat said. "I'm not 100 per cent sure that will happen, but we certainly will be holding the (health authority) to that promise."

Karlee Blatz, director of labour relations at the health authority, said more details about how jobs will be adjusted will be outlined for staff at upcoming meetings.

"These processes are all designed to provide staff with the opportunity to have a new position take effect at the same time their current position ends," Blatz said in a news release.

"Given the number of position vacancies and the increased staffing in a variety of areas, we remain confident that a job will be available to any nurse wishing to continue working in the region."

At the end of May, petitions with 5,000 names were presented to Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen. They demanded he not close the emergency room at Concordia Hospital in the city's northeast.