Back in your head: Tegan and Sara to tour classic set in Winnipeg
The Canadian artists are coming to the Pantages Playhouse Theatre November 2 for The Con X: Tour.
Winnipeg Tegan and Sara fans have the chance to get a little bit closer this November.
Marking the 10-year anniversary of their album the Con, twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin will be performing special acoustic arrangements of all 14 songs from the album in order, followed by other classics.
Tickets range from $28.50 to $63.50 and go on sale this Friday 10 a.m. They are available at livenation.com or by phone, 1-855-985-5000.
