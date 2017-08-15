Investigation underway into complaint of Manitoba Mounties drinking and driving
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — The body that investigates serious matters involving police officers in Manitoba is looking into a complaint about off-duty Mounties drinking and driving.
The Independent Investigation Unit says it's reviewing the circumstances that led to the complaint.
The RCMP say there was a party held on June 29 at an off-duty officer’s home and several officers attended.
It's alleged that sometime during the night, two off-duty members who had been drinking took their personal vehicles for a drive.
The allegation was reported to RCMP on July 6 and an investigation began.
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week