Police arrest two suspects in Winnipeg man's murder

One suspect is from Vancouver, B.C. and the other is from Edmonton, Alta.

Shannon VanRaes / For Metro

Two suspects are facing first-degree murder charges following the death of a Winnipeg man Sunday night.

Mustafa Peyawary, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after Winnipeg police attended to a possible assault Aug. 13 at around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Killarney Avenue.

Police say Peyawary had signs of "massive blunt force trauma" to his body. It’s believed he was assaulted over an extended period of time.

The suspects, 27-year-old Damir Kulic of Vancouver, B.C., and 29-year-old Ahamed Althaaf Ismail of Edmonton, Alta., are in custody.

