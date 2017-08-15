Police arrest two suspects in Winnipeg man's murder

Two suspects are facing first-degree murder charges following the death of a Winnipeg man Sunday night.

Mustafa Peyawary, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after Winnipeg police attended to a possible assault Aug. 13 at around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Killarney Avenue.

Police say Peyawary had signs of "massive blunt force trauma" to his body. It’s believed he was assaulted over an extended period of time.