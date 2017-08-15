Raw sewage from concession at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo drained into river

WINNIPEG — A concession stand at Winnipeg's zoo has been shut down after being tagged as the probable source of untreated sewage draining into the Assiniboine River.

Officials with the Assiniboine Park Zoo say city staff alerted them on Aug. 8 to sewage in a drain that runs under the animal park.

On Friday, the city determined that Winston's Ice Cream Shoppe, a seasonal concession, was most likely to be the source.

Officials say they immediately shut down the concession that was built prior to 2010.

They say the zoo hasn’t done any renovation or construction work that would have affected or altered the sewage connection from the building.

It's not known how much untreated sewage may have been released or how long it may have been flowing.

The zoo says the building isn’t heavily used. The concession operates for about three months of the year, and its single washroom is only used by staff.

The zoo says it is co-operating fully with the city