So you think you can sing: Manitoba Moose hold talent search for anthem singers

Think you’ve got the pipes to officially kick off a Manitoba Moose hockey game?

The Winnipeg Jets farm team is on the hunt for some fresh vocals to belt out the Canadian and American national anthems in time for the 2017-18 AHL hockey season.

“We already have a list of regular anthem singers,” said Moose Game Producer Lindsey Gullett. “But we thought this was a good time to add some new talent to that list.”

The last time the team went on a similar search was in 2015 when the Moose returned to Winnipeg from St.John’s, Nfld.

Whether you are male or female, young or not so young, Gullett said you are eligible to submit an audio or video audition to hr@tnse.com no later than August 20.

There is one catch. Anthem singer wannabees need to be sure they sing both anthems.

“We’ve already received a good number of applicants, but there’s still time for more to come in,” Gullett said.

Those who impress Gullett and his team of colleagues from True North Sports and Entertainment will be asked to perform live in front of a panel at Bell MTS Place on August 29.

“We are looking for people who will be comfortable singing in ‘the bowl’ and those who have the sound that is the right fit for a hockey game.”

Stacey Nattrass, who sang for the Moose from 1997 to 2011 and has been the anthem singer for the Winnipeg Jets since their return to the NHL, has some advice for those throwing their hat on the ice for this opportunity.

“Go in with confidence, keep it simple and don’t embellish the anthems,” she said. “You want to sing in such a way that the crowd can sing with you.”

“Don’t take it too slow, because the last thing you want is to make the players have to stand for a really long time. And…be super careful not to fall on the ice!”