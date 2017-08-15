Thunderstorms expected, but hot weekend to follow in Winnipeg

Festival-goers rejoice, the weather is expected to be beautiful for the multitude of events happening this weekend.

Hot temperatures are projected for Winnipeg with highs near 30 C, said The Weather Network's meteorologist Dayna Vettese. Festivals in or near Winnipeg this weekend include Rainbow Trout Music Festival, Interstellar Rodeo Music Festival, Manitoba Electronic Music Exhibition (MEME) and the Winnipeg Beer Festival at Fort Gibraltar.

“Right now, the good news is if you like the heat we are on our upswing into the latter part of this week and into the weekend,” she said.

“And it looks like it should be relatively dry for the weekend, but we do have the risk of some thundershowers leading up to the weekend.”

But after that, things are expected to swing into the mid- to low-20 C area.

Longer-term trends are likely to be similar to what Winnipeg saw this summer, Vettese added, with spells of warm and cool temperatures.

It has been a slightly cooler-than-average summer, due to the fluctuation in temperatures, as stretches of cooler weather decreased the overall average.

“We’re pretty close to normal… but it's because we’ve had these ups and downs,” she said.

That trend is likely to continue into early fall, though overall cooler temperatures are expected to kick in towards the end of August and beginning of September.

“We will see the temperatures start to steadily decline, as we head into the fall, but we’ll see a few ups and downs again as that core temperature average starts to get a little lower,” Vettese said.