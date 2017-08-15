Wesmen Classic brings new sports, women’s teams to the court

The University of Winnipeg’s Wesmen Classic will no longer be just a basketball tournament.

On the heels of the sporting event's 50th year, university officials announced Tuesday that the Wesmen Classic will now include women’s basketball and both men’s and women’s volleyball, with each team rotating on an annual basis.

The change was partially made to ease pressure on coaches, who have to find teams to play in the event each year.

“It’s a lot of work, there’s no question,” said Dave Crook, athletic director at UWinnipeg.

“As much as people think that people are knocking down our door to come and play this event, it’s been a lot of work.”

He added that the new gender- and sport-inclusive format will give the school more opportunities to showcase its talent.

The changes were met with mixed emotions from Larry McKay, Wesmen men’s volleyball head coach. His team will be the first to play under the new format.

He said playing the Wesmen Classic, either as a coach or an athlete, was always a dream of his.

“But I always envisioned it as a basketball player. To have our Wesmen men’s volleyball team in it now, it’s pretty daunting because they’re big shoes to fill,” he said.

McKay has already secured seven teams to play this winter including the Manitoba Bisons, Brandon Bobcats, Regina Cougars, Ryerson Rams and Western Mustangs.