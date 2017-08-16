Get thrifty: How to score sweet secondhand threads on Thrift Shop Day

Frugal shoppers, it's time to bust open your piggy bank.

It's Thrift Shop Day on Thursday and Vintage Glory’s Doug Shand has tips and tricks for finding vintage gems.

Check the label

Or in some cases, a lack thereof.

“Labels are important. A lot of stuff in the 30s was handmade, everyone sewed and made beautiful things,” Shand said. Those clothes won’t have a label, which may indicate authenticity.

For things that do have labels, it can indicate when it was made. A couple of Shand’s favourite items in the store at the moment include a Hudson’s Bay jacket and an Eaton’s hat—which he says could be about 100 years old.

Do your homework

Research is key in spotting vintage items, Shand says.

Things like fabric and colour can give clues as to the era a garment is from.

“Back in the 40s, they wore lots of black dresses, and they were made of really nice materials that flowed,” he said.

Other things to look for are side zippers or small snap fastenings.

Travel

Going antiquing or vintage-hunting in a different city could open up a new wardrobes – with more variety.

Shand found a red band jacket in Nashville that he really likes.

“Even antiquing in Ontario is a lot different than Manitoba. They have a lot of older stuff.”

Outside of secondhand stores, garage sales, estate sales and auctions are all good places to find cool stuff.

Follow your heart

Sometimes rules are made to be broken, and if you’re looking for a specific item, just find something you like.