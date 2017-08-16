High-speed chase ends in 'significant' crash, charge against Winnipeg driver

A 43-year-old Winnipeg driver is facing several charges after allegedly reversing his vehicle into an officer and leading police on a high-speed chase through the Jefferson neighbourhood.

Police say it all started Sunday at around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to a report of an assault in an apartment in the 1000 block of Andrews Street.

There they found a suspect sitting in a locked vehicle behind the apartment building. The man allegedly wouldn't cooperative with police and refused to get out of the vehicle. Police tried to forcibly remove the suspect and arrest him.

That's when the suspect allegedly started the vehicle and "quickly reversed" towards an officer who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. The suspect fled the scene, leading officers on a high-speed chase towards the intersection of Main Street and Partridge Avenue. Police say it all ended in a "significant collision" with a fenced compound and several parked vehicles.

The suspect, Keven Garth Helm, was sent to hospital in stable condition, released and arrested.