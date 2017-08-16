'I am personally sickened': Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman condemns anti-Semitic graffiti

As city crews work to clean up anti-Semitic graffiti in Winnipeg, police are keeping their eyes peeled to see if it returns.

Several messages including “Lost white civilizations” and “White extinction?” were reportedly found written and spray-painted along Wellington Crescent, Omand Creek trail and the West Broadway area Wednesday. Police say hateful anti-Semitic messages were also discovered on the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Winnipeg.

Mayor Brian Bowman has denounced the hateful graffiti as "disturbing" and said city crews are working on removing the messages.

"I am personally sickened to see this in our city and call on Winnipeggers of all backgrounds to join me in denouncing acts of hate, like this," he said in an emailed statement.

Meanwhile, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) – a Toronto-based human rights foundation that tracks anti-Semitic "incidents" across Canada – has also called the messages "extremely concerning" in light of recent U.S. headlines.

However, Winnipeg police say the hate crimes may not be indicative of the violent white nationalist rallies and anti-racist counter-rallies in Virginia – where one woman was killed and 19 others were injured Saturday.

Police spokesperson Tammy Skrabek said police heard reports of similar graffiti last year. In January, a Wolseley family reportedly arrived home to find a large rock covered in anti-Semitic slurs on the doorstep.

"This isn't an organized group. This is probably one or two people," Skrabek said.