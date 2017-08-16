Making things right: New Winnipeg partnership to educate institutions on Indigenous cultures

If your efforts toward reconciliation are easy, you’re likely not doing it right, according to the head of an Indigenous resource centre.

But a group of community-based organizations are working at it, helping local Winnipeg businesses and government agencies in a new partnership announced Wednesday.

Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata, The Winnipeg Foundation and Cuso International are banding together to create Mino Stat An – a Cree term for "making things right."

“Reconciliation is about building a bridge between two distinct communities that honour each other’s similarities, but most importantly honour our unique differences,” said Diane Redsky, executive director at Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, during the partnership launch.

“Our elders have taught us that there’s no easy road to this, in fact, they have warned us, if it’s too easy then you are doing it wrong.”

The project includes developing a tool-kit for non-Indigenous organizations, including the government, public institutions, and businesses, which will help them better understand Indigenous communities and aspects of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

“What better place to do it in than Winnipeg, the Indigenous capital of Canada, and where the grassroots Indigenous voice is loud and proud,” Redsky said.

As part of the project, Cuso International will assign an Indigenous consultant to work alongside Ma Mawi, and is among the organizations that will adopt Mino Stat An methods.

The project is being funded by The Winnipeg Foundation.

“We’re committed to working toward the shared goal of reconciliation, and like so many, we’re still discovering what exactly that means,” said Megan Tate, director of community grants at The Winnipeg Foundation.