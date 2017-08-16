Theft thwarted as bystander trips suspect fleeing Winnipeg grocery store

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man charged with robbing a local grocery store probably wishes he had better footing Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, Winnipeg police responded to a report of a commercial robbery in the 500 block of Main Street where they found a suspect being held by bystanders after he was tripped while trying to get away.

Police say a male wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife had attempted to flee with a quantity of cash and cigarettes, managing to leave the store by breaking through a front window after an employee tried to stop him.

An investigation has found the alleged thief fell and dropped everything after someone tripped him. He was able to grab the bag of stolen property and tried to take off again, but bystanders wouldn’t let go of him. Another unknown individual was able to get away with the items before police arrived on scene.