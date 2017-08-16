Uncool and proud: Clothing line says 'Friendly Manitoba' is the place to be

A Winnipeg clothing designer is riding the wave of a recent love-in the locals are having with their city and province.

Thirty-year-old Kyle Doucette has launched a new made-in-Canada clothing line dubbed “Friendly Manitoba” and is selling his threads in a rent-free space located on the second floor of The Forks Market as part of the Downtown BIZ ‘Launch It!’ retail incubator initiative.

It’s also the first time this program has partnered with The Forks to offer budding entrepreneurs rent-free space in the tourist hub.

Doucette, a graduate of the Red River College graphic design program, said his inspiration comes from a trend that has seen Winnipeggers and Manitobans promoting this as “a place where you want to be as opposed to a place you want to leave.”

“When I was going to college, everyone would talk about how this city kinda sucked and how we wanted to go somewhere else because somewhere else always sounded so much better,” Doucette said.

“Meanwhile, it’s really the complete opposite and I decided to let the design work on my clothing reflect the fact that it’s quite charming to admit we aren’t really that cool, but we have a lot to be proud of.”

Using the phrase "Friendly Manitoba" as his brand seemed to be a natural and obvious choice, he said.

After doing much of his business online and in other short-term “pop-up” style set-ups, Doucette said having a place for three months straight in a high-traffic location such as The Forks is an amazing opportunity that he truly appreciates.

“It will be a great chance to interact with people face-to-face whether they are visitors to Winnipeg or are local tourists who embrace the fact that we are a ‘Go to the community centre, eat sandwich, meat and cheese while supporting our friends's social’ kind of crowd.”

Doucette will officially open his temporary location by giving away a free beer at The Common at The Forks on Thursday, August 17 to those who purchase a hoodie from Friendly Manitoba between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.