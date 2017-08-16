Winnipeg man stabbed after investigating break-in
The victim was sent to hospital in unstable condition.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was stabbed at his Seven Oaks property following a garage break-in.
Police say the victim, in his 40s, headed out back to his garage in the 100 block of Belmont Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a break-in. Two male suspects confronted him and stabbed him several times. They fled the scene before police arrived.
The man was sent to hospital in unstable condition.
The Major Crimes Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week