Winnipeg man stabbed after investigating break-in

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was stabbed at his Seven Oaks property following a garage break-in.

Police say the victim, in his 40s, headed out back to his garage in the 100 block of Belmont Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a break-in. Two male suspects confronted him and stabbed him several times. They fled the scene before police arrived.

The man was sent to hospital in unstable condition.